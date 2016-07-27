Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

The Spanish airport operator said late on Tuesday that it saw only a limited impact from Britain’s vote to leave the EU on demand from UK passengers, as it reported a rise of nearly 79 percent in first half net profit.

OHL

The Spanish construction group confirmed on Tuesday it was in preliminary talks with an unnamed investment fund over a joint bid to take its Mexican unit private.

DIA, MAPFRE, SANTANDER, GAS NATURAL

The companies are due to report earnings for the first half of the year before the market opens or during market hours.

ACERINOX, GAMESA, ENDESA, MEDIASET <ELE,MC>

The companies are due to report earnings for the first half of the year after the market closes.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Brasil SA, the biggest telecommunications company in the country, raised its forecast for savings from a major merger, although one-time personnel costs from the restructuring triggered a 23 percent drop in quarterly profit.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on