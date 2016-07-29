Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

Spanish services and building company FCC FCC.MC, majority-owned by Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, reported on Friday first half net profit of 54.8 million euros, up from a loss in the year-ago period.

ABERTIS

Spanish toll road operator Abertis posted on Friday a 10 percent rise in first-half core profit to 1.5 billion euros, in line with analysts forecast, thanks to an increase in road traffic in France, Spain and Chile.

CAIXABANK

Caixabank, Spain's third-biggest lender, posted on Friday a 34 percent jump in second-quarter net profit from the previous three months, boosted by higher fees and lower provisions against bad loans.

BBVA

BBVA, Spain's second-biggest bank, posted on Friday a 58 percent rise in second-quarter net profit from the previous three months, beating analysts' forecast, thanks to a series of one-offs and lower provisions against bad loans.

FERROVIAL :

The infrastructure and services group said on Thursday after market close it would mitigate some of the impact of Brexit by currency hedging as it reported a 29 percent drop in first-half net profit.

ACCIONA :

The energy group reported H1 net profit of 596.2 million euros versus 102.8 million euros year ago.

INDRA :

The engineering group reported H1 net profit of 31 million euros versus a net loss of 436 million euros year ago.

POPULAR

Expansion reported in Friday Banco Popular has fired its CEO, citing unnamed sources.

OHL

OHL is due to report first half earnings after the market closes.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on