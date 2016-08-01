Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ROVI

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi says it has reached an agreement with Orexigen Therapeutics Ireland Ltd to distribute Mysimba in Spain.

MELIA

Melia Hoteles reported first half net profit of 45.2 million euros on Monday, compared to 20.3 million euros a year earlier.

IAG

Qatar Airways announces on Monday that as of July 28 it holds 20.01 percent of IAG.

BANKS

Banks from Italy, Ireland, Spain and Austria fared worst in the latest European Union stress test, which the region's banking watchdog said on Friday showed there was still work to do in order to boost credit to the bloc's economy.

TREASURY

Fitch on Friday affirmed Spain at 'BBB+'; outlook stable.

OHL

Spanish construction group OHL saw net profit almost wiped out in the first half, after a big hit on a Canadian hospital contract, and said it was open to more asset sales to get back to profitability.

