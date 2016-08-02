Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PHARMA MAR

Spanish pharmaceutical Pharma Mar said on Tuesday it had started its Phase II study for its PM 1183 in combination with doxorubicin in small cell lung cancer patients. The study, Altantis, is a multicenter, open, randomized study.

CELLNEX

Cellnex priced a 750 million-euro 2.375 percent bond due 2024 on Monday. It said the proceeds would be used to refinance debt and pursue growth opportunities.

NH Hoteles

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's late on Monday lifted NH Hotel Group's rating from B- to B, with a stable outlook.