Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Debt-laden builder ICA is in final talks to bid with Ferrovial and two other partners to build a new $3.5 billion Mexico City airport terminal, four sources said, after the Spanish construction company mulled scrapping.
The company's Global Power Generation (GPG) has secured a 20 year term Feed-in Tariff for 91 MW in the Crookwell 2 wind farm project to be built in the state of New South Wales, in the Australian Capital Region (ACR), investing about 120 million euros.
HSBC raises Inditex to buy from hold
