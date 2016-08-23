Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Debt-laden builder ICA is in final talks to bid with Ferrovial and two other partners to build a new $3.5 billion Mexico City airport terminal, four sources said, after the Spanish construction company mulled scrapping.

GAS NATURAL

The company's Global Power Generation (GPG) has secured a 20 year term Feed-in Tariff for 91 MW in the Crookwell 2 wind farm project to be built in the state of New South Wales, in the Australian Capital Region (ACR), investing about 120 million euros.

INDITEX

HSBC raises Inditex to buy from hold

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on