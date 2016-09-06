FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
September 6, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

HEALTHCARE:

German healthcare group Fresenius said on Monday it was buying Spain's biggest private hospital chain, Quironsalud, for 5.76 billion euros ($6.42 billion) including assumed debt.

TELEFONICA :

Fitch downgraded the telecoms group to 'BBB'; outlook stable.

SANTANDER ; BBVA :

Barclays raises target price on both.

POPULAR

Chief Executive Officer met with top directors on Monday to discuss cost-cutting programme that could affect up to 3,000 employees and lead to branch closures, Expansion reported on Tuesday.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.8972 euros)

