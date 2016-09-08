Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL A Spanish court has ruled in favour of OHL in a dispute with the Madrid region, saying the builder should be awarded close to 50 million euros ($56.26 million) related to overcosts on a road project, El Confidencial reported on Thursday.

BANKIA, MELIA Hotel group Melia has joined Iberdrola in filing a law suit against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, online newspaper Vozpopuli reported on Thursday. FERROVIAL, ACCIONA Spain's unlisted Globalvia is the latest transport group to obtain a licence to compete with state-run train operator Renfe, alongside the likes of Ferrovial and Acciona, once the market is liberalised as of 2019, Expansion reported on Thursday.