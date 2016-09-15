FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAMESA

Spain's Gamesa said on Thursday it has acquired 50 percent of offshore wind turbine Adwen from Areva for 60 million euros ($67.5 million) after a merger between the Spanish wind-farm manufacturer and Siemens.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander Rio on Wednesday denied newspaper reports that it had purchased Citigroup's retail operations in Argentina, according to a letter from Santander to local market regulators.

CAIXABANK

Caixabank said on Wednesday it has received the green light from the European Central Bank (ECB) to appoint Jordi Gual as its new non-executive chairman.

