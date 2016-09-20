FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
September 20, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: GAMESA Gamesa said on Tuesday it had won an order to install 33 wind turbines (67.5MW) in Thailand.

DIA Jefferies, which rates stock in the Spanish supermarket group DIA as hold, raised its target price for the shares to 5.80 euros from 5.30 euros.

ABERTIS Citi said it had initiated coverage of Abertis' stock with a buy rating and a target price of 17.2 euros.

BANCO POPULAR Spain's Banco Popular has decided to halt the sale of its private banking unit, after the group's new CEO Pedro Larena came on board in early September, Cinco Dias reported on Tuesday. For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

