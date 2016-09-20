Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: GAMESA Gamesa said on Tuesday it had won an order to install 33 wind turbines (67.5MW) in Thailand.

DIA Jefferies, which rates stock in the Spanish supermarket group DIA as hold, raised its target price for the shares to 5.80 euros from 5.30 euros.

ABERTIS Citi said it had initiated coverage of Abertis' stock with a buy rating and a target price of 17.2 euros.

BANCO POPULAR Spain's Banco Popular has decided to halt the sale of its private banking unit, after the group's new CEO Pedro Larena came on board in early September, Cinco Dias reported on Tuesday.