Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex on Wednesday reported first half net profit up 8 percent from a year ago driven higher by strong sales as it focuses on flag-ship stores and its online platforms.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander SA has pulled out of talks to buy Royal Bank of Scotland Group's Williams & Glyn unit, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

