a year ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
September 21, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex on Wednesday reported first half net profit up 8 percent from a year ago driven higher by strong sales as it focuses on flag-ship stores and its online platforms.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander SA has pulled out of talks to buy Royal Bank of Scotland Group's Williams & Glyn unit, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
