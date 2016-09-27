FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 27, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EDREAMS

Flight Centre Travel has acquired the corporate travel businesses owned by Edreams Odigeo.

FLUIDRA

Fluidra has completed its share repurchase program by acquiring 1.7 million shares, representing 1.49 percent of the company's share capital.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.