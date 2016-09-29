FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
September 29, 2016

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain's bank rescue fund said late on Wednesday it would look into a merger between Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN)

ALMIRALL

Almirall announced on Wednesday positive results from the phase III trial showing efficacy of dimethyl fumarate, a new systemic oral drug for patients with chronic plaque psoriasis.

OHL

OHL said on Wednesday it has bought back 23.3 million euros in bonds with maturity in 2020 and a coupon of 7.625 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
