a year ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 11, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Spain's Abertis said on Monday it had agreed to sell a 20 percent minority stake in its Chilean unit to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for 495 million euros.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica on Monday issued notes for 2 billion euros guaranteed with 1.25 billion euros due in 2020 at 0.318 percent coupon at par value and 750 million euros due in 2031 at 1.930 percent coupon at par value.

ACS

Spain's ACS has won a contract to build a tunnel in Canada for 101.5 million euros

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
