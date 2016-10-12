FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
October 12, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PESCANOVA

The fishing company has an unsustainable debt of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) Chief Executive Ignacio Gonzalez told El Economista newspaper in an interview. He said the company was looking to bring in investors including a possible stock market float.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
