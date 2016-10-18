Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Enagas says 9-month net profit was 317.4 million euros versus 312.7 million euros year ago.
Spain to issue between 2 billion and 3 billion euros in 3- and 9-month T-bills.
Almirall presented on Tuesday a restructuring plan which would affect up to 121 jobs though not the financial guidelines for 2016.
Pharma Mar said on Tuesday it has completed its patient recruitment for phase III trial with lurbinectedin (PM1183), CORAIL, for the treatment of platinum resistant ovarian cancer
