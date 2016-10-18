FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
October 18, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

Enagas says 9-month net profit was 317.4 million euros versus 312.7 million euros year ago.

TREASURY

Spain to issue between 2 billion and 3 billion euros in 3- and 9-month T-bills.

ALMIRALL

Almirall presented on Tuesday a restructuring plan which would affect up to 121 jobs though not the financial guidelines for 2016.

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar said on Tuesday it has completed its patient recruitment for phase III trial with lurbinectedin (PM1183), CORAIL, for the treatment of platinum resistant ovarian cancer

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

