10 months ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

A leading bankrupt subsidiary of Abengoa SA won U.S. court approval on Wednesday to join a $10 billion debt-restructuring agreement in Spain, a week before a deadline for the renewable energy firm to secure creditor support for the plan.

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol said it has no interest in investing in Argentina again following the 2012 nationalization of its energy firm, despite the new business-friendly government of President Mauricio Macri.

CELLNEX

Spanish telecoms masts group Cellnex has approached Iliad about renting out infrastructure to the French company when it becomes the fourth mobile network operator in Italy, Cellnex Chief Executive Tobias Martinez said on Tuesday.

MERLIN PROPERTIES

Moody's said on Tuesday it had assigned a first-time long term issuer rating of Baa2 to the Spanish real estate firm.

VIDRALA

Vidrala reported 9-month net profit of 53.8 million euros and EBIDTA of 129.6 million euros.

IAG

Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "neutral" with a target price of 469 pence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
