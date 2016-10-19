The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
A leading bankrupt subsidiary of Abengoa SA won U.S. court
approval on Wednesday to join a $10 billion debt-restructuring
agreement in Spain, a week before a deadline for the renewable
energy firm to secure creditor support for the plan.
REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol said it has no interest in
investing in Argentina again following the 2012 nationalization
of its energy firm, despite the new business-friendly government
of President Mauricio Macri.
CELLNEX
Spanish telecoms masts group Cellnex has approached Iliad
about renting out infrastructure to the French company
when it becomes the fourth mobile network operator in Italy,
Cellnex Chief Executive Tobias Martinez said on Tuesday.
MERLIN PROPERTIES
Moody's said on Tuesday it had assigned a first-time long
term issuer rating of Baa2 to the Spanish real estate firm.
