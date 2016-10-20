FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
#Intel
October 20, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKINTER

Bankinter opened Spain’s bank reporting season on Thursday with a near 12 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on the year before due to its strong private banking and the integration of Barclays’ Portuguese retail unit.

MEDIASET

Jefferies assumes coverage of Mediaset with an “underperform” rating with a 8.6 euros per share target price.

ATRESMEDIA

Atresmedia reported nine-month net profit of 101.5 million euros, Ebitda of 151.4 million euros and net sales of 740.2 million euros.

Jefferies assumes coverage of Atresmedia with a “underperform” rating and a 13 euros per share target price.

TREASURY

Spain will raise between 3 billion and 4 billion euros at a triple bond auction.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

