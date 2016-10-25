Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REALIA

Realia said on Tuesday it had launched a capital increase worth 147.2 million euros through a share issue.

DIA

Spanish discount grocer DIA DIDA.MC on Tuesday said like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal, rose 1.3 percent in the third quarter year on year, while net profit rose to 47.7 million euros, up 17.2 percent in the same period.

ABENGOA

A bankrupt U.S. subsidiary of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA disclosed on Monday how much money creditors will recover under its plan to exit Chapter 11 while questions loomed over its parent's race to avoid its own bankruptcy in Spain.

Separately, Abengoa has received enough support from its creditors and bond holders to continue with its restructuring plan and avoid liquidation, el Confidencial reported citing sources close to the deal.

