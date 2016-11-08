Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MELIA

Melia hotels said on Tuesday nine-month net profit was 92.2 million euros after 52.9 million euros a year earlier while maintaining its guidance of mid-to-high single digit growth in revpar for 2016.

TELEFONICA

Moody's said late on Monday it had downgraded Telefonica's rating to Baa3, outlook stable.

GRIFOLS

Spanish plasma products company Grifols said on Tuesday that net sales rose to 2.95 billion euros in the first nine-months from 2.87 billion euros a year earlier.

ENDESA

Endesa said 9-month net profit was 1.31 billion euros versus 1.21 billion euros year ago, with Ebitda of 2.87 billion euros versus 2.75 billion euros year ago.

ROVI

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi said 9-month net profit was 21.5 million euros versus 16.5 million euros year ago.

LIBERBANK

Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy" with a target price of 0.92 euros, up from 0.85 euros.

