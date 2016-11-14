FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
November 14, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 9 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Barclays starts with "overweight" and 40 euros price target

SANTANDER

Buyout firms have approached Santander Asset Management and Intesa Sanpaolo over a possible takeover of the Allfunds Bank mutual fund platform, sources told Reuters.

AMPER

Amper said on Friday 9-month revenue was 78.9 million euros versus 78.2 million euros year ago.

HISPANIA

Hispania said on Friday 9-month net rental income was 100.1 million euros versus 19.6 million euros year ago.

OHL, ACS

OHL and ACS are due to report nine month earnings on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
