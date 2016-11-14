Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Barclays starts with "overweight" and 40 euros price target

SANTANDER

Buyout firms have approached Santander Asset Management and Intesa Sanpaolo over a possible takeover of the Allfunds Bank mutual fund platform, sources told Reuters.

AMPER

Amper said on Friday 9-month revenue was 78.9 million euros versus 78.2 million euros year ago.

HISPANIA

Hispania said on Friday 9-month net rental income was 100.1 million euros versus 19.6 million euros year ago.

OHL, ACS

OHL and ACS are due to report nine month earnings on Monday.

