9 months ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
November 15, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MERLIN

Merlin reported on Monday 9-month gross rents of 229.5 million euros versus 139.4 million euros year ago.

OHL

OHL posted a 94 percent drop in nine-month net profit after the market closed on Monday, and pledged to continue selling off its assets to lower its debt.

ABENGOA

Spanish energy firm Abengoa reported a nine-month net loss of 5.4 billion euros on Monday, the week after a court signed off on its debt restructuring plan which should allow it to avoid bankruptcy.

INDRA

Indra said on Monday nine-month net profit was 48 million euros versus loss 561 million euros year ago and reiterated its 2016 growth forecasts.

ACS

ACS said on Monday nine-Month net profit was 570 million euros versus 574 million euros year ago.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

