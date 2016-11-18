FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 18, 2016

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Private equity firms Brookfield and KKR are interested in buying minority stakes in Telefonica's telecom masts business Telxius, Expansion newspaper reported, citing financial sources.

IPO/REAL ESTATE

Real estate company Neinor could float on the stock exchange in the first half of 2017, reported Expansion.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

