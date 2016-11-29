Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MERLIN

Spain's Merlin has sold retail asset Grande Armee in Paris to Deka for 58.5 million euros.

INDRA, TECNOCOM

Indra said on Tuesday it had presented a takeover offer for Tecnocom at 4.25 euros/share. Share trading in Indra and Tecnocom has been suspended following the announcement.

GAMESA

HSBC resumes with "buy" and 24 euros per share.

REE, ENAGAS

Goldman Sachs cuts its stance on both REE and Enagas to "neutral" from "buy".

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Parques Reunidos said full year core profit fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier to 188.4 million euros.

