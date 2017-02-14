The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Parques Reunidos said on Tuesday it had agreed to refinance 575 million euros in syndicated debt with better conditions

ENAGAS

Enagas said full-year net profit was 417.2 million euros compared to 412.7 million euros a year earlier.

CEMENTOS PORTLAND

Share trading in Cementos Portland will be suspended as of Feb. 14, the company said on Monday.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on