BRIEF-Nestle India Dec-qtr profit down about 9 pct
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.83 billion rupees; net sales was 19.46 billion rupees
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
PARQUES REUNIDOS
Parques Reunidos said on Tuesday it had agreed to refinance 575 million euros in syndicated debt with better conditions
ENAGAS
Enagas said full-year net profit was 417.2 million euros compared to 412.7 million euros a year earlier.
CEMENTOS PORTLAND
Share trading in Cementos Portland will be suspended as of Feb. 14, the company said on Monday.
* FY net profit after tax JOD 3.2 million versus JOD 3.1 million year ago
* FY net profit before tax 2.5 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago