6 months ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
February 16, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 6 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ROVI

Laboratorios Rovi said full-year net profit was 26.1 million euro, up from 19.8 million euros a year earlier.

DURO FELGUERA

Duro Felguera said on Wednesday it has created a consortium with Siemens Energy Inc and Siemens SA (Argentina) for two contracts in Argentina for a total of $108.5 million.

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Thursday it had won a contract to supply wind turbines with a combined capacity of 278 MW in India.

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury plans to issue between 4 billion and 5 billion euros of debt at a triple bond auction on Thursday.

