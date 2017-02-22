FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
#Intel
February 22, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 6 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REALIA

Realia said new financing negotiations are in advanced stage and are expected to be completed shortly.

VIDRALA

Vidrala said full-year net profit was 67.7 million euros versus 60.9 million euros year ago

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Brasil, the country's biggest telephone carrier, said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income came in line with estimates because of cost and expense controls that helped offset tepid revenue growth.

IBERDROLA

Spanish utility Iberdrola on Wednesday posted a 5.5 percent increase in full-year core profit (Ebitda) to 7.8 billion euros, below a target for a 6 percent increase, after it was hit by the lower value of the pound.

AENA

AENA said on Tuesday 2016 net profit was 1.164 billion euros, up 39.7 percent and beating Reuters forecast for 1.159 billion euros.

BBVA

Spain's second-biggest lender BBVA said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy an extra 9.95 percent of Turkey's Garanti Bank from Dogus Holding for 859 million euros, bringing its stake to just under 50 percent. For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

