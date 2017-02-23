Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REE

Power grid operator Red Electrica said on Thursday that 2016 net profit was 636.9 million euros compared to 606.0 million euros a year earlier.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday reported a 14.3 percent rise in full-year core profit, helped by an improving underlying business and lower restructuring costs which more than offset negative currency effects.

GLOBAL DOMINION

Dominion said on Thursday that 2016 net profit was 21.5 million euros after 17 million euros a year earlier.

REPSOL

Spain's Repsol on Thursday reported a 3.8 percent rise in 2016 adjusted net profit to 1.92 billion euros, boosted by recovering oil prices and lower exploration costs which more than compensated declining refining margins.

DIA

Spanish discount grocer Dia said on Thursday full-year 2016 adjusted core profit was 625.1 million euros compared to 602.6 million euros a year earlier.

