The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: AMADEUS The travel technology group on Friday reported a 20.5 percent rise in full-year net profit for 2016, to 826 million euros ($874.5 million), and said it expected revenue to grow in the mid-high single digits in 2017.

EUSKALTEL The telecoms group said on Friday its profit for 2016 came in at 62 million euros, compared to 7.2 million euros a year earlier. [nFWN1G903R MEDIASET ESPANA Mediaset Espana on Thursday reported a 2.9 percent rise in net profit to 171 million euros in 2016 versus a year earlier.

GAMESA The Spanish wind turbine maker on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected full year net profit for 2016 of 301 million euros.

INDRA The technology and defence group said on Thursday that sales in 2016 were down nearly 5 percent and it reported a net profit of 70 million euros, reversing losses from a year earlier.

ENDESA Endesa posted a full-year profit of 1.41 billion euros for 2016, in line with analyst forecasts.