Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

Engas said on Tuesday that first quarter global integration net profit was 156.3 million euros versus 101.2 million euros year ago.

PROSEGUR

HSBC resumes with "buy" rating and 7.3 euros price target

PROSEGUR CASH

HSBC starts with "buy" rating and 2.75 euros price target

IBERIA

Spanish airline Iberia could open a new early retirement program for 1,000 workers by June, depending on the outcome of prior talks with unions, Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said on Monday.

BIONATURIS

Bionaturis has been granted a license agreement for BNT005 vaccine against canine visceral leishmaniasis in Argentina and Paraguay

GRIFOLS

Oddo Securities starts with "buy" and 28.5 euros price target

REE

Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"

COLONIAL

Inmo, the real estate company of the Puig family, said on Monday that it had bought 4.7 percent of Inmobiliaria Colonial.

NEINOR

Credit Suisse said on Monday it had bought 4,014,687 ordinary shares of Neinor Homes at 16.46 euros per share, exercising the over-allotment 'green-shoe' option granted to the placing entities.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on