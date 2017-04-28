FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
April 28, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 4 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Spain's Caixabank posted on Friday a 48 pct rise in first-quarter profit from a year before, in its first results to include Portuguese lender BPI, which it took over in February.

BANKIA

Spain's state-owned lender Bankia BKIA.MC posted on Friday a 28 percent rise in first-quarter profit from a year earlier after a fall in lending income was offset by a jump in trading gains.

BANCO SABADELL

Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday posted a 14 percent fall in first-quarter net profit due to higher loan loss provisions.

AENA

Citigroup has raised its target price for AENA to 154 euros from 143 euros

AMADEUS

Deutsche Bank has raised its target price to 55 euros from 49 euros

GAS NATURAL

Exane BNP Paris has cut its recommendation on the gas company to 'underperform' from 'neutral'.

CELLNEX

Cellnex posted on Friday a net profit of 11 million euros versus in the first quarter

