Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial, which reports first quarter earnings after the market closes, said on Thursday it was carrying out a share buyback programme worth a maximum of 275 million euros and 19 million shares.

REPSOL

Spain's Repsol on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted net profit to 630 million euros, beating analysts' forecast as recovering oil prices offset falling production and refining margins.

LIBERBANK

Liberbank said on Thursday first quarter net profit was 32 million euros, down from 38 million euros a year earlier.

REE

RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

PRISA

Prisa said on Wednesday that first quarter operating revenue was 362.5 million euros versus 324.5 million euros year ago.

TREASURY

Spain plans to issue between 4 billion and 5 billion euros at a quadruple bond sale.

SANTANDER

Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.

