Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Healthcare
May 8, 2017 / 6:04 AM / 5 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Drugs maker Almirall said on Monday that first quarter net profit slipped to 19.6 million euros from 21.7 million euros a year earlier.

