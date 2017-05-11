Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Dia said on Thursday its first quarter adjusted core profit rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier to 123 million euros.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday posted a 4.8 percent rise in first-quarter core profit thanks to a recovering Brazilian real which more than offset a weaker performance in Spain and Germany.

MELIA

Melia Hotels International said on Wednesday that first quarter net revenue was 420.3 million euros, up from 398.9 million euros a year earlier.

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Wednesday that first quarter net profit rose 46 percent from a year earlier to 100 million euros.

FCC

FCC said on Thursday first quarter net profit was 21.4 million euros after posting a loss of 16.7 million euros a year earlier.

OHL

OHL said on Thursday that first quarter core profit rose to 324 million euros from 264.1 million euros a year earlier.

NH Hoteles

NH Hoteles reported on Thursday a recurring net loss 27.7 million euros after a loss of 37.7 million euros a year earlier.

