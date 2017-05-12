Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO POPULAR Spain's struggling Banco Popular denied on Thursday it was urgently seeking to be taken over, after a Spanish news site reported it had hired JPMorgan and Lazard to find a buyer.

GAS NATURAL The company is due to report first-quarter earnings on Friday.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS Tecnicas Reunidas on Friday reported Ebitda of 60.7 million euros in the first quarter, up from 47.1 million euros a year ago.

ABENGOA The renewable energy and engineering company on Friday reported a 5.6 billion-euro profit for the first quarter, helped by one-off gains due to its restructuring, and said Ebitda had turned negative.

ACCIONA The energy firm on Friday said net profit stood at 60 million euros in the first quarter, beating estimates.

MERLIN PROPERTIES Merlin said on Friday that first-quarter profit had risen 47 percent from a year ago.

INDRA Indra said after the market close on Thursday that Ebitda had risen 10 percent in the first quarter.

ACS ACS said after the market close on Thursday that its Ebitda was up 17.4 percent in the first three months of the year compared to a year earlier. The company is due to hold a conference call with analysts on Friday. For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU