3 months ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 16, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 3 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GESTAMP

Exane BNP Paribas starts coverage with "neutral"

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel said on Tuesday it has taken control of Zegona in an operation valued at 686 million euros, including 245 million euros of debt.

QUABIT

Quabit said on Monday first quarter net profit was 1.7 million euros after a loss of 2.3 million euros a year earlier.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

