Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

GESTAMP

Exane BNP Paribas starts coverage with "neutral"

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel said on Tuesday it has taken control of Zegona in an operation valued at 686 million euros, including 245 million euros of debt.

QUABIT

Quabit said on Monday first quarter net profit was 1.7 million euros after a loss of 2.3 million euros a year earlier.

