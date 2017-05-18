Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

POPULAR

Banco Popular said on Wednesday it had placed 2.86 percent of its stake in Merlin Properties for 10.752 euros per share, or 144 million euros.

Separately, El Pais reported on Thursday that the bank will call for any binding takeover offers by July 11, though a spokeswoman said she was not aware of a extraordinary board meeting that day.

Meanwhile, Expansion said the lender will continue to report losses in the second quarter.

TELEFONICA

Goldman Sachs raises to "buy"

TREASURY

Spain aims to raise between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in a scheduled auction of four bonds due 2020, 2024, 2026 and 2027.

ABENGOA

Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

