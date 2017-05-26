Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS Grifols holds its annual shareholder meeting. ISOLUX CORSAN The company's board is meeting on Friday to analyse its viability plan, which could entail debt haircuts, El Confidencial newspaper reported.