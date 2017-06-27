Italy - Factors to watch on June 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
EDREAMS
Edreams says full-year net profit was 10.5 mln euros after 12.4 million euros a year earlier.
SANTANDER
Banco Santander said late on Monday its board has agreed to initiate the integration process of securities issuing companies.
BANKIA
Spain's Bankia said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) in a 7.8-for-1 share swap deal which values the smaller lender at around 825 million euros.
IAG
Bernstein starts with outperform rating.
ALMIRALL
Almirall said on Tuesday the European Commission has approved the company's Skilarence drug for moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
PRAGUE, June 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Cze