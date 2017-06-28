The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CLINICA BAVIERA
Spain's market regulator has approved a bid for Clinica
Baviera by Aier Eye International.
ACS
ACS said on Tuesday it has signed a refinancing agreement
with a syndicate of banks for 2.15 billion euros due in Dec.
2022.
