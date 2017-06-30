The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FAES FARMA

Faes Farma said on Friday it had bought animal feed supplements producer Tecnovit for 15 million euros.

VIDRALA

Vidrala said it has entered in to a finance agreement for 45 million euros with EIG

REE

Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Citigroup cuts to "sell" with a 17.5 euro target price

ENAGAS

Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

