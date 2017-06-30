BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
FAES FARMA
Faes Farma said on Friday it had bought animal feed supplements producer Tecnovit for 15 million euros.
VIDRALA
Vidrala said it has entered in to a finance agreement for 45 million euros with EIG
REE
Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from "neutral"
Citigroup cuts to "sell" with a 17.5 euro target price
ENAGAS
Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"
* Says it will sell entire shares (100 percent voting power) of a Yamanashi-based unit to Senshukai Co Ltd, on July 1