SANTANDER
Spain's Banco Santander on Monday launched a 7.1 billion
euros rights issue at a price of 4.85 euros per share, a move it
had flagged last month when it took over rescued peer Banco
Popular for a nominal euro.
GAS NATURAL
Spanish power and gas company Gas Natural has approached
Portuguese rival EDP about merging to form Europe's
fourth biggest utility by market value, people familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
Santander will pay a gross dividend of 0.06 euros per share.
SOTOGRANDE
Sotogrande has called a extraordinary shareholder meeting to
propose delisting and takeover by Sotogrande Luxco.
EUSKALTEL
Euskaltel has been given the green light from the
competition regulator to buy Telecable de Asturias.
