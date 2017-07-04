The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Spain's Banco Santander on Monday launched a 7.1 billion euros rights issue at a price of 4.85 euros per share, a move it had flagged last month when it took over rescued peer Banco Popular for a nominal euro.

GAS NATURAL

Spanish power and gas company Gas Natural has approached Portuguese rival EDP about merging to form Europe's fourth biggest utility by market value, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Santander will pay a gross dividend of 0.06 euros per share.

SOTOGRANDE

Sotogrande has called a extraordinary shareholder meeting to propose delisting and takeover by Sotogrande Luxco.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel has been given the green light from the competition regulator to buy Telecable de Asturias.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on