The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain plans to raise between 3.5 billion and 5 billion euros at a quadruple bond auction on Thursday.

SIEMENS-GAMESA

Siemens-Gamesa won a contract on Thursday to supply wind turbines with a capacity of 752 MW for Dong Energy in the Netherlands.

REPSOL

Bernstein raises to "market perform" from "underperform"

CAIXABANK

Caixabank said on Wednesday it will issue 1 billion euros in subordinated bonds due July 14, 2028 under its debt issuance plan.

ATRESMEDIA

JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "overweight"

MEDIASET ESPAÑA

JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "overweight"

ALMIRALL

Kepler Cheuvreux cuts Almirall to "hold" from "buy" and target price to 15.3 euro from 17.2 euros

GAS NATURAL

CEO of Portugal's EDP denies the existence of talks on a potential merger with Gas Natural.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on