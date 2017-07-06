The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TREASURY
Spain plans to raise between 3.5 billion and 5 billion euros
at a quadruple bond auction on Thursday.
SIEMENS-GAMESA
Siemens-Gamesa won a contract on Thursday to supply wind
turbines with a capacity of 752 MW for Dong Energy in the
Netherlands.
REPSOL
Bernstein raises to "market perform" from "underperform"
CAIXABANK
Caixabank said on Wednesday it will issue 1 billion euros in
subordinated bonds due July 14, 2028 under its debt issuance
plan.
ATRESMEDIA
JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "overweight"
MEDIASET ESPAÑA
JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "overweight"
ALMIRALL
Kepler Cheuvreux cuts Almirall to "hold" from "buy" and
target price to 15.3 euro from 17.2 euros
GAS NATURAL
CEO of Portugal's EDP denies the existence of talks
on a potential merger with Gas Natural.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on