LCH.Clearnet SA raises margin call on Spanish debt

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA will increase the cost of using Spanish bonds to raise funds via its repo service following a recent surge in Spanish bond yields, the company said on Tuesday.

The clearing house said it would raise the initial margin on one-month to seven-year and 10- to 15-year Spanish debt with effect from close of business on June 21. The largest move was in the 3.25- to 4.75-year maturity sector where the charge rose to 7 percent from 5.40 percent, according to a notice on its website.

Spanish 10-year yields have risen to euro-era peaks above 7 percent this week after an offer from the euro zone to bail out its ailing banks failed to ease investor concerns about Spain’s finances. The surge in borrowing costs is fuelling concern about Spain’s ability to fund itself in commercial markets long-term.

The increase in margin calls makes it less attractive to hold Spanish bonds and piles more pressure on Spanish banks who have been using the debt as collateral to raise funds.