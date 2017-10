MADRID, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Spanish stock market rose by more than 1.5 percent on the day on Monday when trading resumed following a technical glitch that halted activity on the Madrid bourse for nearly five hours.

The blue-chip IBEX index was up 1.8 percent at 6,877.00 points by 1251 GMT, led by advances in the share prices of banks Santander, BBVA and clothing retailer Inditex.