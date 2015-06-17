Sri Lanka rupee ends steady in dull trade

COLOMBO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady at a record low for the third straight session in dull trade on Wednesday as a state-run bank, through which the central bank directs the market, offered dollars at 134.00, dealers said.

However, dealers said it would not be sustainable to defend the local currency with state bank dollar sales in the long run as this could could bring down foreign exchanges reserves to a “dangerous level”.

“The rupee will depreciate in the long run because the central bank won’t be able to defend it forever like this,” a dealer said on condition of anonymity.

The rupee is on a fall mainly due to a stronger dollar, the central bank has said, while higher imports and rising private sector credit in a lower interest rate regime also weighed on the currency.

The spot rupee ended at 134.00 per dollar, a record low hit on Friday after the state-owned bank lowered the rupee’s level by 20 cents.

Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said last week that the country should let market forces determine its rupee exchange rate and warned that trying to buck the global trend of a rising dollar was “suicidal”.

One-week forwards ended steady at 134.15/35 per dollar, while three-month forwards ended little changed at 135.90/136.10 per dollar compared with Tuesday’s close of 135.85/136.00.

On Wednesday Sri Lanka called on banks and investment houses to propose terms for a foreign currency term financing facility as it seeks to raise up to $500 million to meet the costs of some externally-funded projects stated in its 2015 budget after the government raised nearly $1 billion via a 10-year sovereign and development bond on May 28. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)