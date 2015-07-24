FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan rupee ends steady in dull trade
July 24, 2015 / 12:14 PM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan rupee ends steady in dull trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 24 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady in dull trade on Friday as a state-owned bank maintained its dollar-selling rate at 133.70, dealers said.

The spot rupee closed steady for the second straight session at 133.70/80 per dollar.

“The rupee ended steady in dull trade as there was not much of importer demand,” said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Dealers said there was no impact on the rupee due to the policy rate decision early in the trade.

Sri Lanka’s central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows on Friday, ahead of parliamentary elections in August and as inflation is expected to ease in the next few months. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
