Sri Lanka rupee up after state bank cuts dollar peg

COLOMBO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad firmer on Tuesday after a state-run bank cut the currency’s peg against the U.S. dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to appreciate to 133.60, dealers said.

One of the two state banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars at 133.60 to keep the rupee steady, they said.

However, there was downward pressure on the rupee due to demand for the greenback from importers amid reluctant dollar sales by exporters, the dealers said.

The spot rupee ended 10 cents higher at 133.60 on Tuesday, after ending steady for three straight sessions at 133.70/80 per dollar.

Some dealers expect the currency to be less volatile until the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)