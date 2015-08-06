FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee ends lower after state bank raises dollar peg
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee ends lower after state bank raises dollar peg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Thursday as a state-run bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, raised the currency’s peg against the dollar by 25 cents to let the exchange rate depreciate to 133.75, dealers said.

Dealers said exporters sold dollars after the move, while demand for the greenback from importers was also seen.

“Not clear what the intention is (of raising the peg), but it should go up with the import pressure,” said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

One of the two state-owned banks started to sell dollars at 133.75, ending two straight sessions when the rupee closed steady, they said.

The rupee closed at 133.75 on Thursday.

On Monday, the state-owned bank had cut the currency’s peg to the dollar by 10 cents to 133.50. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.