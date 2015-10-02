FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan rupee firmer on bank dollar sales
#Financials
October 2, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan rupee firmer on bank dollar sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer on Friday on dollar sales by a private bank amid mild demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

The rupee traded at 141.25/30 per dollar, a tad firmer from Thursday’s close of 141.30/40, which was near its record low of 141.40.

Dealers said the two state banks, through which the central bank directs the market, were not seen selling dollars, but a local private bank sold dollars at 141.33 to 141.26.

“It was mainly due to export dollar sales,” said a dealer who declined to be identified.

Dealers said the rupee would continue to slide if the correct policy measures were not taken at the right time.

The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Monday, but recovered slightly over the past two days after a state-run bank sold dollars.

Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said on Monday the rupee was “fairly valued” and expected it to stabilise only after a rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, likely by the end of the year.

The rupee has fallen 4.6 percent since the central bank effectively floated it on Sept. 4. ($1 = 141.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
